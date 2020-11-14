These Are My 10 Favorite Junior Mining Companies

By Frank Holmes

Gold ended the trading session down 4.41% on Monday, November 9, its worst one-day slump since mid-August, on promising coronavirus vaccine news.

Despite the selloff, the yellow metal has had an extraordinary year. Fueled by historic amounts of fiscal stimulus and negative-yielding debt, as well as economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the price of gold touched a new record high this past summer. As of November 6, it was up more than 28%.

Investors have piled into global ETFs backed by gold. According to the World Gold Council (WGC), October was the 11th straight month of net inflows into gold-backed ETFs, bringing total combined holdings up to a record $235 billion.

Besides investing in gold directly, many investors prefer getting exposure via gold mining stocks. And even then, investors have a range of choices, from the “seniors” (large-cap) to “juniors” (small-cap) to precious metal royal companies.

Below is a list of my favorite junior precious metal mining companies, the largest among them being Gran Colombia with a market cap of $305 million. All data is as of the close on Friday, November 6, and priced in U.S. dollars.

The companies above have a couple more things in common. Number one, all of them are either currently held in our World Precious Minerals Fund (UNWPX) or they were at one time very recently.

