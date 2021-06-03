As Real Estate Flies Through the ROOF, Consider This ETF

Low supply and high demand are pushing real estate prices and the IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) through the roof.

A re-opening of the economy could bring more sellers to the market and help appease demand. In the meantime, ROOF gives investors opportunities in the small cap housing arena.

ROOF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the investments included in its index.

The index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the small capitalization sector of publicly traded companies domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in the U.S. and that invest in real estate.

ROOF investors gain exposure to: