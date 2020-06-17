More Upside Fuel for This Infrastructure ETF

With the infrastructure conversation seemingly gaining momentum by the day as President Trump looks for a reelection sales pitch, the AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF) is gaining some momentum as well and there are reasons to believe the fund can continue delivering near-term upside.

“A slew of construction and material companies are getting a boost Tuesday on a news report that the Trump administration is eyeing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal,” reports Yun Li for CNBC.

The AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF uses a multi-factor investment process to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global equity securities in the infrastructure industry. President Trump is pitching a 10-year, $1 trillion infrastructure plan, which is scaled back from his 2016 campaign trail plan. Indeed, costs play a role in determining the fate of domestic infrastructure efforts.

GLIF in the Limelight

With the White House looking to unleash a massive wave of stimulus onto the U.S. economy and in an effort save jobs numbers from sliding, infrastructure could be in style as the coronavirus situation, hopefully, eases soon. Some data points confirm that some of the stimulus packages should be going toward infrastructure.

“The move higher came after Bloomberg News reported the White House is preparing an infrastructure proposal in a bid to spur the economy that suffered severe damage from the pandemic, citing people familiar with the plan,” according to CNBC.

Recently, President Trump’s polling numbers are taking hits for a variety of reasons with some polls indicating he’s trailing or losing ground in some states critical to his reelection efforts. With that in mind, a robust infrastructure plan could help get the economy back on solid ground and replenish some of the jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The report said a preliminary version being prepared would set aside the majority of the money for traditional infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges, though funds would also be reserved for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband,” according to CNBC.

The strong, consistent demand for infrastructure has delivered stable, repeatable cash flows to investors. Meanwhile, population growth, aging infrastructure, and constrained government budgets are creating opportunities for the private sector. The high cost of entering the infrastructure business also limits competition or provides a wide economic moat for those already in the field.

