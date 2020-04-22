Market Weakness Could Make This Momentum ETF Great Again

The last two days of market action have been ugly with oil prices plunging and recession fears mounting, conditions that could be ripe for embracing long/short strategies such as the AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (MOM).

MOM seeks results that are in tune with Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Momentum Index. In order for the fund to accomplish its goal, “MOM provides exposure to the ‘momentum’ factor by investing long in U.S. equities that have had above-average total returns and shorting those securities that have had below-average total returns,” according to the fund’s fact sheet.

In today’s volatility, when markets can move quickly with speed, it’s also important to mind the momentum.

Momentum—once it picks up, it can be difficult to stop and while the debate in the capital markets is whether value can sustain its lead overgrowth, investors can’t forget about the momentum factor, especially if events like a coronavirus easing or cure stir a rally for riskier assets.

Marvelous MOM

The momentum strategy is based on a simple idea, the theory about momentum states that stocks which have performed well in the past, should continue to perform well, while on the other hand, stocks which have performed poorly in the past, should continue to perform poorly.

Recent price action confirms MOM’s approach is working and should continue to be effective as long as high momentum price stocks outperform low momentum price stocks. The way the fund is set up there is an opportunity to generate positive returns regardless of the direction of the general market.

High momentum stocks are those that are capable of rising very fast in a short period of time, which makes them very attractive to potential buyers. However, in many cases, these stocks can also crash unexpectedly and carry significant risks as a result. When handled properly, however, momentum trading can be a rewarding method of profiting from the stock market.

If MOM’s “long positions appreciated more rapidly than its short positions, the Fund would generate a positive return. If the opposite occurred, the Fund would generate a negative return. In choosing to track a market neutral index, the Fund seeks to limit the effects of general market movements on the Fund,” according to AGF, MOM’s issuer.

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are solely those of Tom Lydon, and may not actually come to pass. Information on this site should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any product.