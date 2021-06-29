Looking for a Low-Cost ESG ETF?

Combine the popularity of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing with innovative research in sustainable investments to get one dynamic fund in the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU).

“According to Refinitiv’s figures, assets under management in ESG funds leaped from $666.5 billion in 2004 to $3.47 trillion in 2020,” a Mongabay article noted. “That’s a conservative figure when compared with the $30.7 trillion presented in the last report (from 2018) of the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance , formed by sustainable investment organizations around the world.”

“According to Bloomberg, global ESG assets are on track to exceed $53 trillion by 2025, representing more than a third of all assets under management,” the article added.

Per the fund description, IQSU seeks investment results that track (before fees and expenses) the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity Index.

The underlying index is designed to deliver exposure to equity securities of companies meeting ESG criteria developed by Candriam and weighted using a market capitalization weighting methodology. Overall, highlights of the fund include: