Looking for Commodities Companies to Tackle Inflation?

Hedging inflation has been a common theme in the capital markets these days. One strategy is to aim for commodities exposure with assets like the IQ Global Resources ETF (GRES).

Per the fund description, GRES seeks investment results that track, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the IQ Global Resources Index. The IQ Global Resources Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

These segments include livestock; precious metals; grains, food, and fiber; energy; industrial metals; timber; water; and coal. The Index also includes short exposure to global equities as a partial equity market hedge.



“GRES gives investors unique exposure to global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments,” an ETF Database analysis said. “The fund uses momentum and valuation factors to identify trends in equities within the livestock, grains, metals, and energy sectors. GRES holds only securities that trade in developed markets, and the fund also includes short exposure to global equities as a partial equity market hedge.”

Highlights of GRES: