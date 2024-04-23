Calamos Targets Capital Protected Industry with 12 New ETFs Delivering 100% Downside Protection, Growth Potential & Tax-Alpha

Planned suite of 12 Structured Protection ETFs will seek 100% protection against loss and upside participation in S&P 500 ® , Nasdaq-100 ® , and Russell 2000 ® benchmarks to a cap, delivered for the first time over one-year outcome periods.

, Nasdaq-100 , and Russell 2000 benchmarks to a cap, delivered for the first time over one-year outcome periods. Calamos’ leading options expertise coupled with the current market dynamics makes it an optimal time to engineer these new offerings.

Calamos seeks to arm advisors and investors with the next generation of capital protection products through the liquid, transparent, cost-effective, and tax-efficient ETF structure.

Metro Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2024 – Calamos Investments LLC (“Calamos”), a leading alternatives manager and decades-long provider of options-based strategies, today announced the planned launch of 12 Structured Protection ETFs which seek to provide 100% protection and equity upside to a pre-determined cap over one-year outcome periods (before fees and expenses). The ETFs are designed to offer capital protected exposures to the S&P 500®, Nasdaq-100® and Russell 2000® benchmarks, making it the most comprehensive lineup of its kind. The first listing, Calamos S&P 500® Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (ticker: CPSM), is anticipated to launch May 1st with an upside cap range of 9.20% – 9.65%.

“The modern use of options to provide returns and protect clients’ hard-earned capital has been core to our DNA since John P. Calamos, Sr. founded Calamos in 1977,” said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments. “Our expertise, combined with the current interest rate environment and tax efficiencies of ETFs enabled us to design simple, yet compelling offerings that continue to protect and grow investors’ capital over a practical one-year outcome period.”

The demand for capital protection solutions has significantly increased in recent years. Across the structured product and annuity industries, approximately $309 billion of principal protected strategies were purchased in the US in 2023. Calamos Structured Protection ETFs offer advisors and investors an exciting alternative to achieve this outcome with additional potential benefits.

“We’ve designed our suite of ETFs to be cost-effective, transparent, and easy to purchase,” said Matt Kaufman, SVP and Head of ETFs. “Investors can also realize significant tax alpha as gains will grow tax deferred and will be taxed at long-term capital gains rates if held longer than one year”, said Kaufman.

The ETFs will be managed by Calamos’ Eli Pars, Co-CIO, Head of Alternative Strategies and Pars’ Alternatives team, which collectively oversees more than $15 billion in AUM as of March 31, 2024. All 12 Calamos Structured Protection ETFs will have an annual expense ratio of 0.69%.

While the Funds will utilize the price return versions of the S&P 500®, Nasdaq-100® and Russell 2000®as primary benchmarks, secondary benchmarks have been developed by MerQube, a leader in options and outcome-based indexes.

Learn more about the Calamos Structured Protection ETFs here.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With $37.1 billion in AUM, including more than $16 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of March 31, 2024, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds & endowments, foundations, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter (@Calamos), on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com.

Upcoming Calamos Structured Protection ETFs

ANTICIPATED LAUNCH DATE ANTICIPATED TICKER ETF NAME UPSIDE CAP RANGE PROTECTION LEVEL OUTCOME PERIOD May 1, 2024 CPSM Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May 9.20%-9.65% 100% 1 Year June 3, 2024 CPNJ Calamos Nasdaq 100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June TBD 100% 1 Year July 1, 2024 CPRJ Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF* – July TBD 100% 1 Year August 1, 2024 CPSA Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – August TBD 100% 1 Year September 3, 2024 CPNS Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September TBD 100% 1 Year October 1, 2024 CPRO Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF* – October TBD 100% 1 Year November 1, 2024 CPSN Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November TBD 100% 1 Year December 2, 2024 CPND Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December TBD 100% 1 Year January 2, 2025 CPRY Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF* – January TBD 100% 1 Year February 3, 2025 CPSF Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – February TBD 100% 1 Year March 3, 2025 CPNM Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – March TBD 100% 1 Year April 1, 2025 CPRA Calamos Russell 2000 Structured Alt Protection ETF* – April TBD 100% 1 Year