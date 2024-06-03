Calamos Rolls Out Structured Alt Protection ETF™ – June (CPNJ)

Calamos Investments has unveiled its new fund within the growing line of its Structured Protection ETFs. The Calamos Nasdaq-100® Structured Alt Protection ETF™ – June (CPNJ) is the second fund in the series to launch.

CPNJ is an actively managed fund with a net expense ratio of 0.69%. The fund aims to provide results that match the positive price return of the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ). QQQ provides exposure to all the stocks within the Nasdaq-100.

In seeking the price performance of QQQ, CPNJ invests a vast majority of its assets in FLEX® Options that reference the underlying ETF’s price performance. Through these FLEX® options, CPNJ gives investors access to the performance of the Nasdaq-100.

Investors are 100% protected over a one-year outcome period.

As a Calamos Structured Protection ETF, CPNJ offers investors 100% downside protection over the one-year outcome period. The downside protection provides investors with a more secure means of accessing the Nasdaq-100. However, the fund does have a cap of 10.20% on potential upside returns received.

CPNJ resets annually, offering investors a new upside cap with refreshed protection against negative returns in the Nasdaq-100 over the subsequent 12-month period. If shares are held longer than one year, CPNJ can deliver significant tax alpha, as potential gains will grow tax-deferred and be taxed at long-term capital gains rates. Shares of CPNJ can be held indefinitely.

“With the Nasdaq-100 near all-time highs, CPNJ offers a simple way to de-risk while staying invested,” said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments in a recent press release. “Our new suite of Structured Protection ETFs is built on our nearly 50-year heritage and expertise in delivering innovative alternative solutions, easily accessible to all investors.”

The ETF has launched after the success of the first Calamos Structured Protection ETF, the Calamos S&P 500® Structured Alt Protection ETF™ – May (CPSM). CPSM witnessed strong investor support upon its debut, exceeding $100 million in AUM in less than a month.

CPSM and CPNJ are the first of 12 funds in the Calamos Structured Protection ETF series to launch. Each ETF uses the unique Calamos downside protection strategy, and new funds will release monthly through April 1, 2025.

