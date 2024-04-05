Calamos’ CCEF Seeks to Offer Investors a Double Benefit

When Calamos brought its ETF-of-CEFs to market in January, it drew on the expertise gained during its 20-year history in the closed-end fund space. The actively managed Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF) has the dual goal of providing investors with high levels of monthly income as well as capital appreciation. And the timing of its debut is beneficial to both of those purposes.

Closed-end funds (CEFs) are distinguished by their discounts and premiums to NAV and the arbitrage opportunities they can offer. Such disconnections between the actual value of the portfolio (the NAV) and the price at which it trades happen because CEFs, unlike open-ended funds, launch with a fixed number of shares. While ETFs or mutual funds create or redeem shares based on shareholders’ daily supply and demand pressures, CEFs, with a fixed number of shares, must rely on the market price to reflect investor demand. As of the end of 2023, the median discount for U.S.-listed CEFS was 11.8%, according to Morningstar.

CEF Discounts: A Time for Income

When CEF discounts widen, historically, their distribution rates rise. This is much like when a bond’s yield rises when priced below par. We saw discounts widen as interest rates rose in 2023, creating significant opportunities for income-seeking investors. Morningstar data indicates that in 2023, US-listed CEFs’ average distributions were greater than those of other income-producing categories. That includes those produced by high-yield bonds. According to Morningstar, as of 12/31/2023, CEFs offered distributions of 7.29%, while high-yield bonds yielded 6.21%.

Thus, with CEF discounts currently deeper than their long-term averages, CCEF managers have the opportunity to deliver attractive monthly distributions to their shareholders while maintaining a well-diversified portfolio, drawing from CEFs investing in multiple asset classes and investment categories. Indeed, as of 3/27/2024, CCEF’s largest holding has a three-year average discount of more than 16%.

Discounts Also Lay the Foundation for Capital Appreciation

Wider discounts also align with CCEF’s focus on capital appreciation. According to the fund prospectus, its managers seek out CEFs trading at steep discounts for the Fund’s portfolio. That’s with the intention of holding them until the discount narrows to the point that it “no longer represents an unusual divergence” from the NAV. Even if a fund’s discount only narrows rather than turns into a premium, upward price movements still leave the potential for significant upside.

CCEF’s dual objectives have the potential to provide enhanced outcomes for investors. As of 4/4/2024, CCEF includes 35 CEFs selected by two portfolio managers with more than 50 years of industry experience between them.

