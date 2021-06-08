Get Guaranteed Tax-Exempt Income Exposure with ‘MMIN’

Municipal bonds like the IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) have long been praised for their tax advantages.

“Investors don’t like paying increased federal tax. But that’s where we are heading. Washington wants to boost top personal tax rates to 39.6%,” a Forbes article said. “Glom on to that state income tax from the greediest states like California, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Oregon and Minnesota that fall between 9.85% and 13.30% for the highest earners. What you’ve got is a rush to munis to lessen the tax burden.”

The timing couldn’t be more auspicious for investors looking to minimize their tax burden. MMIN seeks current income exempt from federal income tax.

As mentioned, it uses an active management strategy to meet its investment objective. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in: (i) debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal Income tax (“Municipal Bonds”); and (ii) debt securities covered by an insurance policy guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest.

Features of MMIN: