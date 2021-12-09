Top 10 Active ETFs of 2021 by Flows

The year is close to wrapping up, and while December will still see a flurry of activity within ETFs from tax-loss harvesting and other activities by investors, it’s worth looking back on the top performing ETFs that experienced record-setting performances by markets over the past year. Active ETFs are being launched at far higher rates than their passive counterparts, and one of the newest launches has already snagged a spot in the top 10 actively managed ETFs within two months of launch.

All ETF flow data was as of December 7, 2021.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Active ETF Channel.