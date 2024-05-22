Rising Headwinds: Uncover the Power of Quality Credit Research

Justin Gerbereux, CFA, Head of Global Fixed Income Research

Key Insights Corporate bonds offer attractive income, but security selection is imperative as rising headwinds could lead to defaults picking up.

Credit-intensive research is essential to help identify potential attractive companies and those with elevated risks.

The three primary components of quality credit research are quantitative and qualitative analysis connected with collaboration between the research teams.

With some of the highest yields available in a decade, credit markets are an attractive income opportunity for investors at present. But with companies facing headwinds from a higher cost of borrowing and a weak global economy, it’s important to choose an investment approach that is risk aware and emphasizes rigorous research. Why? Because it’s not just about picking potential winning companies; avoiding losers is just as important, particularly in the current climate where defaults look set to rise due to the more challenging conditions.

In this second piece of our series on credit markets, we’ll delve into the factors that we see as essential to a quality credit research process. Specifically, what are the features that can help identify potential attractive companies and those with elevated risks.

Fundamentally driven bottom‑up research

Credit research must be underpinned by deep analysis across industry, region, and sector. It should feature detailed credit analysis at an individual issuer level that fosters a deep understanding of a company and the potential risks and rewards involved with investing. The three primary components of this include quantitative and qualitative analysis connected with collaboration between the research teams.1

Core components of quality credit research

(Fig. 1) Key research inputs and outputs that help identify credit risks and opportunities

1. Quantitative analysis

The aim of quantitative analysis is to determine the ability of a company to pay its debt obligations. To do this, a range of company financial variables and credit statistics need to be assessed, such as revenues, cash flows, debt, leverage, and profit margins. This should not only be a snapshot in time, but also a look at how the variables change over time. A trend of steady deterioration, for example, could be a sign that a company is struggling.

Modeling future earnings and other variables is also vital. This is to gauge how a company’s risk profile might evolve in the future. Projections should be tested against a range of scenarios, including stressed situations, to illustrate how a company might perform in different market environments. Default scenarios should also be constructed to identify the catalysts that could trigger a credit event, as well as the likely effects thereafter.

2. Qualitative analysis

The aim of qualitative analysis is to determine the willingness of a company to pay its debt obligations. This takes the review process beyond the financial statements, which is important. Why? Because key signals can be gleaned from looking at factors such as quality of management, their strategy, and future plans. For example, is the company looking for acquisitions that could result in taking on more debt? Or is a long‑serving CEO about to retire, increasing the uncertainty about a company’s future direction? Each scenario has the potential to impact the outlook of a company.

Other qualitative factors to evaluate include the dynamics of an industry. Technological changes, for example, can disrupt and impact a company. The economic environment can also influence how a company performs. For instance, a recession could weigh on earnings if a company is operating in a cyclical sector. In all, a multitude of qualitative factors could impact the price of company debt, so it’s critical to evaluate and include them in modeling and forward‑looking projections.

3. Collaboration