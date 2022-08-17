Market Rally Comes to an End; Experts Expect Renewed Volatility

The markets giveth, then taketh away. Following the Dow’s fifth straight day of gains and the S&P 500 being on track for its fifth positive week, the party came to an end on Wednesday. Stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 306 points (or 0.89%), the S&P 500 dropping 1.14%, and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 1.73%.

The market rally ended as Wall Street awaited the Federal Open Market Committee releasing the minutes of its July 27 policy meeting. The meeting minutes, which are scheduled to be released at 2 PM EST today, could provide a clue as to how the Federal Reserve will proceed regarding interest rates in September.

“We would caution investors against chasing this rally,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients Wednesday. “We expect renewed market volatility ahead, and we continue to recommend positioning portfolios for resilience under various scenarios.”

With market volatility expected to persist, investors may want a more active approach to their portfolios. That’s where actively managed equities ETFs can play a part.

“Active managers have the flexibility to take advantage of market volatility and add to favored positions when prices become more attractive,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi.

As part of its lineup of active exchange traded funds, T. Rowe Price offers a suite of actively managed equity ETFs, including the T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP), the T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG), the T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI), the T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW), and the T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA).

T. Rowe Price has been in the investing business for over 80 years through conducting field research firsthand with companies, utilizing risk management, and employing a bevy of experienced portfolio managers carrying an average of 22 years of experience.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit our Active ETF Channel.