An Active ETF With a Keen Eye on Dividend Growth

Fixed income investors like dividends, but they like dividends that can stand the test of time even more. This is where the T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) shines.

By utilizing an active management style, TDVG managers can seek out stocks that aren’t all about yield and yield alone. Staying power is what the fund looks out for — names that can sustain their dividends over time, exposing investors to pure value.

The fund invests at least 80% of the fund’s assets in stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or are expected to pay dividends over time (even if not currently paying dividends), or futures that have similar economic characteristics. It primarily invests in exchange-traded securities that trade synchronously with the fund’s shares, cash, and cash equivalents.

The fund may also invest in ADRs and common stocks listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchanges synchronously with the fund’s shares. When appropriate, the portfolio manager may attempt to buy stocks when they are temporarily out of favor or undervalued by the market.

The fund has been a steady and consistent performer over time, giving long-term buy-and-hold investors reason to look at the fund more closely. Over a three-year window, the fund has produced a 31% gain.

Under the Hood

As of January 31, the two biggest allocations in the top 10 holdings in TDVG are comprised of heavy-hitters from the technology sector — namely, Apple and Microsoft, which both make up just over 10% of the fund combined.

Although the technology sector itself has taken a hit amid rising inflation, household names like Apple and Microsoft should be resilient enough to weather the storm and capture upside in any market landscape. The main point, of course, being that both companies can preserve their dividends over time.

Other names in the top 10 holdings come from the healthcare sector, with names like UnitedHealth Group and Danaher comprising close to 5% of the fund. Investors are expected to do well with healthcare, especially in the shadow of the pandemic.

