Active Managers on Track to Have Best Year Since 2009 | ETF Trends

Active managers are on track to have their best year since 2009. Data from S&P Dow Jones Indices show that nearly half (49%) of large-cap domestic equity funds outperformed the S&P 500 in the first six months of 2020, while the S&P 500 fell 20% on a total return basis during the same period.

In 2009, 52% of funds exceeded their benchmark indexes over the full year. The S&P 500 rose 26% that year.

“Declining markets make active management skills all the more valuable, and our report shows that a significant minority of active managers were able to outperform in several categories,” according to S&PDJI.

Since 2017, both large-cap U.S. equity dispersion and volatility have been trending higher, with dispersion currently on pace to have its highest average annual reading since 2009, “which is perhaps not coincidentally the last time we saw this level of outperformance for large-cap domestic equity funds,” S&PDJI wrote. “Higher dispersion implies a greater possibility of generating above-average performance through judicious stock selection.”

While $7.1 trillion was indexed to the S&P 500 in passively managed funds at the end of 2021, $8.5 trillion was benchmarked to the index in active funds during the same period.

“One of the key takeaways from the latest SPIVA data was the active managers can outperform in volatile markets, but it helps even more when the fees are relatively low compared to fund peers. Increasingly, asset managers have offered competitively priced active ETFs,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi.

