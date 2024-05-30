Active Fundamental Equity ETF TSPA Sees $300 Million of Flows in 1 Week | ETF Trends

Active ETFs have picked up significant investor interest over the last few years. The strategies’ ability to offer potential upside while avoiding certain risks has stood out in a topsy-turvy macroeconomic environment. Amid the growing popularity of active strategies, an active fundamental equity ETF like TSPA may stand out. The strategy has performed well of late and has recently received major inflows in a short span of time.

See more: As Core Prices Ease, Look to Active Growth Investing

TSPA, the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF, picked up $313 million in flows over the last week, per VettaFi data. The active fundamental equity ETF added $283 million in flows on one day alone, bringing TSPA’s AUM to $545 million. Those flows don’t just represent a big step forward for the ETF, but also a stand out flows total in the space overall. TSPA’s weekly flows outpaced all other active equity ETFs in VettaFi’s ETF Database.

Why might investors be flocking to the strategy with their assets? Given the uncertainty swirling around macro narratives, its deep focus on fundamentals may be appealing. The interest rate back-and-forth, combined with continued fear of inflation and a hard landing, may be driving investors to a deeper look than index strategies can provide.

The active fundamental equity ETF aims to craft a portfolio with a similar risk profile and industry exposure as the S&P 500. But rather than leaving the security selection to an index committee once per year, TSPA uses ongoing fundamental analysis. Through a collaborative team approach, specialized T. Rowe Price analysts select the stocks for the industries they cover and the portfolio managers bring it all together. Overall, that has helped it perform well over the last year.

In fact, based on one view of the space, it finished in the top ten active ETFs by one year of performance. Taken together, its continued momentum may make it an intriguing option for core U.S. equity exposure that can go beyond static index portfolios.

