Active Blue Chip ETF TCHP in View of $1 Billion

It’s not often that ETFs cross major AUM thresholds, but when they do, those milestones stand out. Hitting a major AUM total, whether $100 million or $1 billion, can signify that a fund has entered into a new tier in the ETF ecosystem. The active blue chip ETF TCHP has entered the last leg of its approach to $1 billion, sitting at just over $900 million. With a potentially rosy picture ahead for U.S. investing, investors may want to consider riding the fund’s momentum into 2025.

TCHP, the T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, launched in August 2020. Charging only 57 basis points, the strategy actively invests in firms with leading market positions. Active blue-chip ETF managers look for firms with seasoned management, strong financials, and dividend growth. Leaning on T. Rowe Price’s fundamental research capabilities, their active approach can provide adaptability and closer scrutiny than passive ETFs.

Active Blue Chip ETF TCHP

This year alone, that strategy has helped the active blue chip ETF gather almost half a billion in AUM. Per ETF Database data, TCHP has added $478 million in AUM via price influence and net inflows. Specifically, the fund has added $259 million in net inflows per ETF Database data as of November 20.

Its performance may have contributed significantly to drawing in those numbers. According to T. Rowe Price data, TCHP has returned 45.95% over one year. That has outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark by almost 10% in that same time frame, a healthy margin that speaks to the fund’s appeal.

With rate cuts looming, investors may be looking for a top active ETF where they can invest their cash assets to benefit. The active fund’s tech chart points to its momentum as the year ends. Its price of $41.35 sits above both its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), a common indicator of forward momentum. TCHP’s AUM momentum also speaks to its growing appeal, and with its tech chart also intriguing, it may be worth considering.

