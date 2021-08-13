A Digital Revolution in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in China’s Tech Sell-off

The once-in-a-generation economic growth engine that was born in Silicon Valley has been copied, adapted, and improved on by emerging economies, catalyzing a digital revolution that has transformed the developing world. Combine the majority of the world’s people and internet access via low-cost smartphones and you create the ingredients for what Mckinsey & Co. calls “the biggest growth opportunity in the history of capitalism.”

ETF investors can gain targeted exposure to the growth opportunity in the expanding emerging markets through the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEArca: EMQQ). EMQQ focuses on the growing emerging market consumer sector, particularly facets related to online retailers and the quickly expanding e-commerce industry.

The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF tries to reflect the performance of the EMQQ Index, which includes companies that must derive the majority of their profits from e-commerce or internet activities, including search engines, online retail, social networking, online video, e-payments, online gaming, and online travel.

The ETF’s portfolio includes many prominent emerging market names, including Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan, Naspers, JD.com, PinDuoDuo, Netease, MercadoLibre, Prosus, and Sea LTD, among others.

EMQQ primarily focuses on the internet and e-commerce sectors of the developing world, helping investors capitalize on the growth of consumption in emerging markets. More than one billion people are expected to enter the consumer class in the coming decades.

"The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSE: EMQQ) seeks to offer investors exposure to the growth in Internet and Ecommerce activities in the developing world as middle classes expand and affordable smartphones provide unprecedentedly large swaths of the population with access to the Internet for the first time," according to EMQQ.

“Emerging markets continue to represent tremendous potential because of their youthful populations and growing consumer class. Their ability to ‘leapfrog’ traditional models of consumption is driven largely by the confluence of burgeoning emerging market consumerism, smartphones, and the internet,” EMQQ added.

