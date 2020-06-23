As we get ready for the next step in the telecommunications evolution, investors should be prepared for the onset of the 5G network and other technology innovations, and how it will reshape the economy.

In the upcoming webcast, 5G, Technology and Internet and How to Invest Today, Sean O’Hara, President, Pacer ETFs Distributors, will delve into disruptive advances in 5G networks, internet, and technology industries, along with ways financial advisors can best capitalize on the developments ahead.

For example, the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEArca: SRVR) can be one way to tap into the expanding telecommunications and internet industries. SRVR tries to reflect the performance of the Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR Index, which is comprised of cell tower REITs, data center REITs, and similar facilities – these cell towers and data processing centers store the information and handle the orders that start the e-commerce process. Data and infrastructure real estate investment trusts (REITs) are pivotal pieces of the 5G puzzle and SRVR is the only fund explicitly dedicated to those REITs.

As we look for ways to better adapt to changing market conditions, investors have also looked to ETFs that can help limit downside risks and still maintain upside potential, such as the Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS: PTNQ). A trend-following strategy could diminish drawdowns during bearish market conditions to help improve the overall, long-term investment returns. The Pacer Trendpilot strategy basically tries to participate in the market when it is trending up, pare back market exposure during the short-term market downtrends, and prevent extended declines by moving to T-bills during long-term market downtrends. The strategy follows strict guidelines with three indicators, including an equity indicator, a 50/50 indicator, and a T-bill indicator.

