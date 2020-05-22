For Helios Quantitative Research, there are five phases to a sustained drawdown that need to be understood to allow for a better chance at success.

On the upcoming webcast, 5 Phases to Surviving A Sustained Drawdown, Chris Shuba, Founder, Helios Quantitative Research; and Joe Mallen, Chief Investment Officer, Helios Quantitative Research, will dig deep into how Helios brings institutional capabilities to retail advisors and discuss each sustained drawdown phase in detail: 1) Preparation 2) Initial response 3) Information gathering 4) Secondary response(s) and the 5) Reinvestment/Recapture period.

Helios provides a so-called model ecosystem that is divided into three segments, including dynamic risk, Helios growth, and research.

“The primary goal of each model is to maximize compound efficiency. To accomplish this, we develop quantitative strategies that focus on both sides of the risk equation – delivering substantial loss mitigation capabilities without sacrificing the upside opportunity of equity markets. The results can be stunning,” according to Helios.

Dynamic risk model portfolios are a blend of strategic and tactical premises, focused on market volatility as the primary calculation attribute. The strategies are positioned based on a rules-based algorithm focused on the level of implied volatility.

The Helios Growth portfolios are strategic, binary econocentric algorithm that focuses on the evolution of economic environments.

Lastly, the provider offers researched tactical or holdings-based algorithms that focus on driving specific outcomes, such as attractive risk-adjusted income.

“Our core services provide all the components you need to offer state-of-the-art investment management solutions, communicate clearly with clients and prospective clients, and institute time-saving processes that allow your firm to operate more efficiently,” according to Helios.

