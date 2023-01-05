5 ETF Predictions for 2023 | ETF Trends

2023 marks the 30th anniversary for the US ETF industry (more on that in a moment) and I plan on going five for five this year. I can feel it. Following a highly impressive 2022, what will happen in the ETF world this year? First, a quick note: several of my predictions are more contingent than usual on financial market conditions. Obviously, forecasting markets is extremely difficult, if not impossible. Nothing here should be construed as investment advice – do your own homework! With that, my 2023 ETF predictions…
1) SPY Turns 30… and Loses its ETF Crown
Later this month, the US ETF industry turns 30 years old. The first US-listed ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), launched on January 22nd, 1993. The ETF that started it all never looked back and currently sits atop the ETF throne with $353 billion in assets. The next two largest ETFs also happen to track the S&P 500. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) holds $288 billion in assets and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) has $279 billion. My first prediction is that one of these ETFs (my money is on VOO) captures SPY’s ETF crown by the end of the year. While that may seem like an enormous stretch, consider 2022 flows (in billions):