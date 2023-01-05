5 ETF Predictions for 2023 | ETF Trends

My prediction is that investors lean back into gold’s lengthy track record to hedge against a potentially weaker dollar, sticky inflation, continued geopolitical strife, and market volatility. Toss-in growing questions over whether bitcoin/crypto is “digital gold” and I think there’s a pool of capital that jumps into gold (the entire above ground supply of which fits into three or four Olympic swimming pools by the way). It also appears central banks such as China and Russia are accumulating gold – another potential tailwind. Look for ETFs such as the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM), iShares Gold Trust (IAU), iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAU), GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR), and others to see a big uptick in investor interest.

4) Still. No. Spot. Bitcoin. ETF.

I’ve gone back and forth on this over the past several weeks. There is a part of me that believes a spot bitcoin ETF will be approved this year because… well, it SHOULD exist. Grayscale agrees and actually sued the SEC last year over converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. I fully agree with the thrust of Grayscale’s lawsuit, which is basically this…

Still waiting for intelligent explanation on how bad actors could manipulate spot btc w/out it impacting CME btc futures… Proposed spot btc ETFs would take pricing cues from exact same crypto exchanges as CME futures. If spot subject to fraud/manipulation, then so are futures. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) June 30, 2022

Before proceeding with my prediction, let me be crystal clear on something I’ve said repeatedly in the past: my advocacy for a spot bitcoin ETF has nothing to do with the investment merit of bitcoin itself. I’ve said from the beginning that bitcoin could be a homerun or it could go to zero. This is an asset that should occupy only a small satellite position in a portfolio, if at all. Period. The issue is that some investors want exposure to bitcoin and they’re going to find a way to get it no matter what. Why not offer that exposure in a properly functioning, regulated investment vehicle?

GBTC is currently trading at a nearly 50% discount, a problem an ETF would quickly solve. FTX customers appear to have lost “their” bitcoin due to fraud, another problem an ETF would solve. There are countless examples of bitcoin owners misplacing private keys or having their exchange hacked, again problems an ETF would solve. I could go on… but the point is that if the SEC’s mission is to protect investors, then a spot bitcoin ETF would help accomplish that. Before you say, “Well, Nate – you just said bitcoin could go to zero”, let me remind you that the SEC allowed ETFs such as these to come to market last year:

ETFs launched this yr… B-BBB CLO ETF ✅ 2x leveraged fintech ETF ✅ Psychedelics ETF ✅ 2x VIX futures ETF ✅ Inverse VIX futures ETF ✅ 2x ARKK ETF ✅ Breakfast commodity ETF ✅ CCC-rated high yield bond ETF ✅ 10+ metaverse/blockchain/etc ETFs ✅ Spot bitcoin ETF ❌ — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) June 9, 2022

In any event, while I believe the SEC should approve a spot bitcoin ETF, my prediction is that they won’t in 2023. The SEC filed a brief in December, their first response to Grayscale’s lawsuit. It basically regurgitated the same messaging SEC Chair Gary Gensler has provided from day one of his tenure, which is that spot crypto exchanges need to come under his regulatory purview before the SEC will approve a spot bitcoin ETF.

There are several proposals floating around Congress to regulate crypto. The issue is there is significant disagreement over who should actually regulate crypto and whether certain cryptos should be classified as securities or commodities. Add-in the FTX debacle and some of the other shenanigans we’ve seen in crypto recently and it seems highly unlikely this all gets sorted out over the next 12 months (politicians love grandstanding). The only wild card here is if Grayscale were somehow able to prevail in their lawsuit against the SEC and do so faster than people are expecting. That could certainly change the calculus, but I’m just not optimistic on that.

5) Morgan Stanley is ETF Issuer of Year

Morgan Stanley is set to enter the ETF space any day now. ETF nerds know that Morgan was actually a pioneer in international ETFs via their World Equity Benchmark Series (WEBS) ETFs, which launched in 1996 with Barclays as subadvisor. Morgan ended-up selling the WEBS to Barclays in 2000. Barclays later rebranded to iShares and sold to BlackRock in 2009. The rest, as they say, is history and Morgan has had no further ETF presence.

That is set to change with the launch of their initial suite of ETFs, which includes four index-based ETFs and two actively managed ETFs – all in partnership with Calvert, a highly respected name in ESG.