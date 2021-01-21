30+ ETF Experts to Speak at Women in ETFs ‘2021 Global Conference’ Jan. 26-27

A star-studded line-up of ETF industry experts has been announced to speak at Women in ETFs’ 2021 Global Conference next week.

The two-day virtual conference on Jan. 26-27 will feature fireside chats and panel discussions with more than 30 of the industry’s preeminent experts, including senior executives from Schwab, ARK, BMO, Vanguard, BlackRock, and more.

The conference will be covering four main themes: The market outlook for 2021, the next generation of the ETF industry, accelerating the pace of diversity in our industry, and changes to the world of work as we emerge from the pandemic.

“This agenda, and the high-quality conversations that are going to unfold, are designed to provide useful insights for all types of investors, as well as for anyone playing a role in the ETF ecosystem,” said Deborah Fuhr, Founding Member of Women in ETFs, co-President of Women in ETFs EMEA, and Managing Partner & Founder, ETFGI.

Fuhr added that fund issuers, index providers, custodians, attorneys, and others are sure to come away from this two-day event educated and energized about what will unfold in the global ETF industry in 2021.

“The ETF industry delivered for investors in 2020,” said Dave Nadig, ETF Trends Director of Research. “The lineup of speakers here is a huge part of the reason why.”

Among the 30+ industry experts confirmed to participate in this conference are:

Marie Chandoha, Former CEO, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. & Independent Director, State Street Corporation

Cathie Wood, Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer with ARK Invest

Kristi Mitchem, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Global Asset Management

Shundrawn Thomas, President, Asset Management, Northern Trust

Liz Ann Sonders, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Strategist, Charles Schwab & Co.

Henry Fernandez, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, MSCI

Gregory Davis, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Vanguard

Jenny Johnson, President, Chief Executive officer, Franklin Resources, Inc.

Suni Harford, President, Asset Management, UBS Group AG

Anna Paglia, Managing Director, Global Head of ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Invesco

Susan Chan, Managing Director, Head of iShares, and Index Investing and Trading and Liquidity Services, Asia Pacific at BlackRock

“This two-day virtual conference is a can’t miss event for the ETF community,” said ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon. “There has never been a more exciting time for ETFs, and the panelists are sure to bring value-packed insights for what the future holds in 2021 and beyond.”

There will be a virtual opening bell ringing at the London Stock Exchange and a virtual closing bell ringing at the Toronto Stock Exchange to celebrate the event and the 7th Anniversary of Women in ETFs.

Christine Berg, CFA, co-President of Women in ETFs in the US and Managing Director, Head of Americas Index Client Coverage, MSCI, said they are looking forward to welcoming the investment community and the ETF industry to what is sure to be a tremendous event.

“Though we may not be able to gather in person as we normally do at the start of a new year, this event will provide an unparalleled opportunity to hear from the leaders in their respective fields, they learn about new best practices reshaping our space, and to discuss the trends and themes that are likely to shape the narrative around ETFs in the year to come,” Berg said.

The conference is free for members of Women in ETFs.

For more information, visit https://www.womeninetfsevents.com/.

