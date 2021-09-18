Three Years and Counting of Higher Returns and Lower Risk

By Jeremy Schwartz, CFA & Bradley Krom, WisdomTree.

What started out as a thought experiment proposed by Cliff Asness in the late ’90s evolved into one of the most effective crowdsourced ideas in ETF product development history.

Leveraging the historical inverse relationship between U.S. equities and U.S. bond returns and providing a capital efficient combination of 90% equities and 60% bond futures “stacked on top,”1 WisdomTree created a strategy—the WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)—that has delivered higher cumulative returns than the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and smaller drawdowns since its inception in August 2018.

While there are no guarantees in investing, we are confident this approach can continue to add diversification value to the core of portfolios.

Cumulative Returns

Another way to quickly summarize the past performance, with three years of data now available, NTSX was awarded 5 stars from Morningstar, putting it near the top of the large cap blend category. Based on risk adjusted returns as of 8/31/21 out of 1,254 funds for the large cap blend category for the 3 year period.

Morningstar’s Risk dashboard shows key statistics from the last three years of live data:

NTSX ranked in the lowest risk bucket of funds in the large blend category.

NTSX ranked in the top decile of funds based on risk adjusted returns for performance in the large blend category.

NTSX had a beta of 0.84, illustrating the lower risk dynamics (and less than the 90% allocation to equities, showing the bond diversification value). With 90% up capture and 74% down capture, while the Morningstar category average for large blend was 96% upside but 102% downside capture.



What Could Go Wrong: Rising Yields and Falling Stocks

While clearly an environment of rising bond yields and falling stocks would be the worst outcome for absolute returns of NTSX, we’ve had a mini episode of that in the last three years, and NTSX has still tended to outperform long-only equity exposures.

This is primarily driven by the fact that losses on fixed income have historically tended to be smaller in magnitude than losses from equities. The net result may continue to be a less bumpy ride when equities swoon.

Trailing 2-Year Return

Current Market Challenges

Many investors are struggling with the lower expected returns in both stocks and bonds—with bond yields near historical lows and equity valuations near highs.

Fears of inflation have been rising—and investors are looking for strategies that might diversify either market volatility late in this bull cycle or inflation risk from all the money printing that has occurred around the world.

The challenge with adding assets like gold or commodities to portfolios: where do you fund the allocations from? Commodities might provide an inflation hedge to preserve purchasing power, but they do not provide the “risk-off feature” that bonds provide in a traditional market sense.

Utilizing capital-efficient strategies like NTSX at the core of equity allocations creates room to “stack on” any diversifying strategies—be it gold, commodities, managed futures or any creative alpha-oriented strategy seeking to add to returns or lower overall portfolio risk.

To illustrate this return stacking idea with an example:

Swapping the Efficient Core NTSX for 10% traditional equities in a portfolio frees up space to trim traditional bond fund allocations by 6%, and then one can use that 6% to allocate to any return stream one wants to stack on top of their original allocations. Specifically, at our 90/60 combination of stocks and bonds, the 10% swap results in 9% allocation to stocks and 6% to bond futures. Without trimming bond allocations, a 10% equity position swap with NTSX would result in a 1% lower equity allocation and 6% additional bond futures exposure.

Managed futures strategies could be an ideal portfolio complement to a capital efficient core fund like NTSX due to managed futures’ historical ability to provide tactical hedges and short exposure to the markets.

Other Efficient Core complements could be: Further income-oriented allocations to potentially increase portfolio income Other high-growth thematics if focused on capital appreciation mandates



Conclusion

We believe our Efficient Core suite delivers significant innovation to the market and helps investors get creative in their portfolio design and optimization.

Now with more than $600 million of assets and a three-year live history, we see the time as ripe to reconsider how NTSX could enhance your portfolio.

1. Corey Hoffstein, one of the advocates for a capital-efficient portfolio approach and who was quoted in Barron’s about the need for such strategies ahead of our launch, recently penned a paper outlining the concept of return stacking in “Return Stacking: Strategies for Overcoming a Low Return Environment” with two colleagues at ReSolve Asset Management.

Originally published by WisdomTree, September 16, 2021.

