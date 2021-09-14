Throughout June and August, Astoria’s CIO, John Davi, was featured as a judge on ETF Battles several times.

In each battle, the judges choose which ETF is better than the other(s) based on the categories provided.

Please click the links below to watch the video and see which ETFs won the battle!

ETF Battles: DVY vs. TLT vs. VNQ – Which Dividend Income ETF is Better?

Click here to watch the Battle

ETF Battles: ARKK vs. QQQ vs. SPY – A Triple Header Clash!

Click here to watch the Battle

ETF Battles: QQQ vs. MTUM – Which Growth Stock ETF is the Right Choice?​​​

Click here to watch the Battle

ETFBattles: ARKK vs. KOMP – Which Growt​​​h ETF is the Winning Choice?

Click here to watch the Battle

Best,

Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Astoria Portfolio Advisors Disclosure: At the time of this writing, Astoria held positions in CQQQ, MTUM, SPY, DVY, and ARKK on behalf of its clients. Any third-party websites provided on www.astoriaadvisors.com are strictly for informational purposes and for convenience. These third-party websites are publicly available and do not belong to Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. We do not administer the content or control it. We cannot be held liable for the accuracy, time sensitive nature, or viability of any information shown on these sites. The material in these links is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC, and does not constitute a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for any security or any investment strategy. The appearance of such third-party material on our website does not imply our endorsement of the third-party website. We are not responsible for your use of the linked site or its content. Once you leave Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s website, you will be subject to the terms of use and privacy policies of the third-party website. Refer here for more details.

Photo Source: ETF Guide