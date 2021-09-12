Domestic Issues Drive EM Policy Responses

By Natalia Gurushina, Chief Economist, VanEck

Domestic issues – which include both economic and political considerations – drive policy decisions in EM. DM “tapering” and policy normalization are duly noted, but not key.

And “issues” are not restricted to purely macroeconomic stuff, like growth or inflation. In China’s case, the regulatory, political and ideological considerations are just as important – and this can clearly be seen in today’s release of money and credit aggregates. The breakdown shows that tighter regulations in real estate and the tech sector continued to weigh on the new credit growth in August (which rose less than expected). The on-going decline in off-balance sheet (“shadow”) financing points in the same direction (see chart below). A big jump in the government bond issuance shows that the Politburo’s call for more fiscal support is already having an effect, and we should see more of it – in tandem with targeted monetary measures – in the coming months.

Going back to traditional macroeconomic drivers, surging inflation is Challenge #1 for central banks in EMEA and LATAM. There is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding the nature of inflation spikes (how much is transitory and how much is not), but monetary authorities increasingly feel compelled to respond with rate hikes in order to avoid the “contamination” (this is a quote from a recent conference call) of inflation expectations. Peru accelerated the pace of tightening (to 50bps) at its rate-setting meeting yesterday. Russia delivered a smaller than expected rate hike (25bps), but it tightened by a total of 250bps so far this year, and the central bank’s statement left room for more hikes if necessary.

A surprising acceleration in Czech headline inflation (from 3.4% year-on-year in July to 4.1% in August) pushed the real policy rate deeper into negative territory, increasing the probability of a larger 50bps rate hike on September 30. Such a move will lead to greater policy divergence between Hungary/Czech Republic and their Central European neighbor, Poland, which remains decisively dovish despite going through the same inflation.

Chart at a Glance: Changes in China Shadow Financing – Firmly Below Zero

Source: Bloomberg LP

Originally published by VanEck, September 10, 2021

