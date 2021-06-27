There’s Value in Staying the Course

By David Schassler, Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio and Quantitative Investment Solutions

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research (NDR). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Overview

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (the “Fund”) returned +1.56% based on net asset value versus +1.11% for its blended 60/40 benchmark. Year-to-date, the Fund has returned +8.69% versus 5.59% for its benchmark. The Fund outperformed due to its equity overweight, its heavy bias towards value in the U.S. and its regional equity overweight to Europe ex U.K.

The Goldilocks environment is keeping the re-opening trade alive and well. The May employment reports showed that non-farm payrolls increased by 559k, but short of the expected 650k. This result provided the market with confidence that the Fed will maintain its ultra-accommodative policies. The wild card is inflation. A Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 5%, with a 1.5% yield on U.S. Treasury notes is unheard of in the U.S. and, if inflation does persist, it puts upward pressure on yields. However, as far as the market has been concerned, this is a problem for another day. In May, the cyclically sensitive segments of the market, such as small-cap value stocks, posted very strong results. The Russell 2000 Value Index was up 3.11% versus +0.70% for the S&P 500® Index.

This month, the Fund maintained its overweight allocation to equities. It reduced its exposure to the Emerging Markets and increased its exposures to both Europe ex. U.K. and the U.S. Within the U.S., the Fund increased its exposure to small-cap value.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of May 31, 2021 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year 3 Year Since

Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) 1.56 8.69 26.04 6.83 7.75 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -4.28 2.44 18.79 4.75 6.49 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% Bloomberg Barclays US1 Agg. 1.11 5.59 23.79 11.01 10.33 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)2 1.28 8.09 26.15 7.97 8.07

The tables present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). An index’s performance is not illustrative of the Fund’s performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 2.02%; Net 1.31­­%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/22 at 1.15% for Class A. Caps excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, interest, trading, dividends, and interest payment of securities sold short, taxes, and extraordinary expenses.

Performance

The top-level asset allocation remained overweight stocks vs. bonds, with an 80% allocation to stocks and a 20% allocation to bonds. The Fund’s allocation to equities returned +2.08%, while its allocation to bonds returned +0.18%.

Global Balanced Allocation: Fund vs. Neutral Allocation (as of May 31, 2021)

Data as of May 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results

Regionally, the Fund’s allocations detracted from performance. The Fund’s largest overweight exposure was to the U.S., which was negatively impacted by the falling U.S. dollar. The Fund’s allocation to the U.S. returned +1.22%. It was also overweight Europe ex. U.K., which returned +4.55%, the Emerging Markets, which returned +1.73%, and Canada, which returned +6.35%. It was underweight the U.K., which returned +3.87%, and did not have exposure to Pacific ex. Japan, which returned +2.14% return.

Global Regional Equity Allocation: Fund vs. Neutral Allocation (as of May 31, 2021)

Data as of May 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results

The Fund’s positioning within the U.S. was a large contributor to performance. It was overweight value stocks, which outperformed growth stocks by a wide margin. The Fund’s large-cap value stocks returned +2.27% and its large-cap growth stocks returned -1.39%. The performance differentials across style within small-cap stocks were even more extreme. The Fund’s small-cap value position returned +3.17% and its small-cap growth position returned –2.76%.

U.S. Cap and Style Allocation: Fund vs. Neutral Allocation (as of May 31, 2021)

Data as of May 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results

Weight-of-the-Evidence

The charts below demonstrates the Fund’s positioning:

Source: VanEck Research. Data as at June 2, 2021.

The Fund maintained its 20% equity overweight based on strong technical indicators, such as market breadth, trend and mean reversion, and positive macroeconomic and fundamental indicators, such as positive global earnings growth, strong global PMI data and tight credit markets.

The reduction in the Emerging Markets exposure, from 11.3% to 8.8%, was due to price mean reversion between the Emerging Markets and the other equity regions, and a decline in PMI activity in the Emerging Markets. Below is the composite of Emerging Market equities relative to the other equity regions. Scores above 55 are bullish for the Emerging Markets and scores below 55 are bearish.

NDR EMGL Composite Model (as of June 2021)

Data as of June, 2021. Copyright 2021, Ned Davis Research, Inc.

We are nearly half-way through 2021 and, so far, knock on wood, it has been a strong environment for most asset classes. The stability across asset classes has allowed the Fund to maintain its overweight positioning and noticeably outperform thus far. However, given the rapid ascent of equity prices and the significant obstacles on the horizon, we are far from out of the woods. Ed Clissold at NDR recently warned of a market correction in the second half of 2021 based on the patterns of previous economic and stock market cycles. Regardless of when the next correction comes, the Fund is prepared to adjust its exposures, from offensive to defensive, as needed.

NDR Indicator Summary, June 2021

Macro/Fundamental Technical Overall Stocks, Bonds, or Cash Stocks (vs. Bonds) Bullish Bullish Bullish Bonds (vs. Cash) Bullish Neutral Bullish Global Regional Equity U.S. Neutral Neutral Neutral Canada Bullish Neutral Neutral U.K. Bearish Neutral Bearish Europe ex. U.K. Bullish Bullish Bullish Japan Bullish Bearish Neutral Pacific ex. Japan Bearish Neutral Bearish Emerging Markets Bullish Bearish Neutral U.S. Cap & Style Large-Cap Neutral Bullish Neutral Small-Cap Neutral Bearish Neutral Growth Bearish Bearish Bearish Value Bullish Bullish Bullish

Source: VanEck, Ned Davis Research. Data as of June 2, 2021.

Allocations Since Inception

Source: VanEck, Ned Davis Research. Data as of June 2, 2021.

Originally published by VanEck, 6/22/21

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

