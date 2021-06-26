Portfolio Diversifiers to Consider

This post is going to cover what I believe is the most important question for portfolio diversification today: are bonds losing their role as the preferred hedge asset and portfolio diversifier that they’ve held for the last two decades?

Based on 63-day rolling correlation window analysis conducted by Warren Pies, founder of 3Fourteen Research, equity-bond correlation levels have spiked to levels rarely seen in the last two decades. These rising correlations—if they persist or rise even higher—would imply that bonds are starting to lose their diversification benefits, and there could be a time in the near future when stocks and bonds decline together.

In the past, we’ve assumed that on negative days for equity markets there would be bids in the U.S. Treasury bond market that would cause bond yields to fall and their prices to rise.

With the market starting to fear the consequences of rising inflation pressures—a narrative voiced by our Senior Investment Strategy Advisor, Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel—it could be elevated for a number of years to come.

Rising rates could put some pressure on the stock market, and you’d lose this diversification property that bonds have historically provided.

3Fourteen Research highlights the importance of real assets like commodities, gold and oil for their inflation hedging properties—and 3Fourteen currently runs a dynamic, real asset model that is heavily allocating to all those assets in proportions that would be uncommon in traditional 60% equity/40% fixed income portfolio frameworks.

Worst Day Analytics

Evaluating performance on some of the worst trading days for equities can shed light on the value of diversifiers.

Looking at the 100 worst trading days for equities since 1998, bonds had a negative return on only 17 of them, showing that bonds served as a productive hedge asset over 80% of the time.

But if you look back before 1998, that relationship was more precarious. It was more likely that bonds also had a negative return on down days for stocks, as bonds were down on 65 of those 100 worst days for equities.

Interestingly, commodities had the opposite experience.

Since 1998, commodities returns were in sync with equities, declining on 84 of the 100 worst trading days for stocks. But before 1998, commodities were only down on 53 of those worst trading days for equities, in some ways being even better diversifiers than bonds.

Commodities were in a brutal bear market for much of the last decade. There was not much inflation, and the structure of the commodities futures market was in contango such that the cost to roll futures eroded any gains to be made in spot prices.

During the last six to seven months, and particularly in 2021 to date, commodity prices have rebounded significantly, with both supply constraints and reopening demand creating this perfect mix of upward pressure on commodity prices.

The market dynamics look to be shifting such that bonds could be losing some of their historical dominance as the preferred portfolio diversifier. Commodities and managed futures strategies that rely heavily on commodity exposures are two places investors might look for new diversifiers within this changing macro regime. For two possible solutions, consider the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) and the WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF).

Originally published by WisdomTree, 6/21/21

