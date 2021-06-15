Amidst the Headlines, How Should You Approach Your Investment Strategy?

By Solomon G. Teller, CFA, Chief Investment Strategist, Green Harvest Asset Management

I read quite a few investment blogs. One recurring theme this past year has been the importance of separating the “actual” from the “normative.” Far too often, politics, biases and/or expectations get in the way of investors’ ability to clearly see what is happening rather than what they want to happen. It can be the same with taxes. As we all know, revised tax legislation is under consideration with proposals to increase tax rates. Last week, articles about what billionaires are allegedly (not) paying in taxes received some attention. But, how does this affect an investor’s portfolio?

Whether tax rates are reasonable or applied fairly are separate issues from how you should invest your capital. Should you open an IRA, keep your charitable giving receipts or use tax-loss harvesting strategies? All of these

are assessments based on your situation, your future situation, and what the future rules may look like, not what you or your tax adviser think they should be.

While we at Green Harvest are not tax advisors, we do offer investment strategies designed to reduce the tax bite from capital gains. If you want to know about strategies to manage risk, stay invested and increase after-tax returns in a variety of market conditions, we have plenty to say. We welcome the conversation.

