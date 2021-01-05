2021 Bond Outlook: Will an Uneven Recovery Make Credit Research Even More Important?

By Jonathan Rocafort, CFA, Managing Director, SMA Portfolio Management; Bernie Scozzafava, CFA, Director, Quantitative Research and Portfolio Management

Vaccines and a proposed stimulus bill figure to give bonds a shot in the arm. But not all sectors will feel it the same way.

While few people are likely to look back fondly on 2020, at least bond investors had the solace of finishing out the year with solid returns. Which isn’t to say they didn’t face challenges: With 2020 volatility well above average, it was a year in which the market rewarded patience and strong stomachs.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that the unanticipated can and will happen. That said, here are the themes we believe will be relevant in 2021. Our consensus is for a modestly upward bias to rates and a steepening of the yield curve. Overall we believe credit will improve, but improvements will be uneven and some issuers will struggle. A laddered portfolio supported by credit research should perform well if we’re right.

What does 2021 hold for the corporate bond market?

Investors will long remember 2020 as the year that condensed an entire credit cycle into a nine-month period. Reflecting positive investor sentiment coming into the year, the spread on the ICE BofA/Merrill Lynch 1–10 Year US Corporate Index improved slightly during January, coming within four basis points (bps) of its postcrisis low of 72 bps. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 and a breakdown in Saudi–Russian oil negotiations created a historic economic disruption.

Credit spreads, particularly in the energy sector and others directly impacted by the economic shutdown, moved sharply wider as a result, briefly exceeding 400 bps. By the third week of March, the index’s year-to-date (YTD) return had reached -7.75%. The drawdown in the same index was a stunning -10.7% over one three-week period. Astoundingly, returns had completely reversed by the last days of 2020, ending the year just above their long-term average of 7.3%. Spreads finished the year within a few bps of where they started.

Decisive action by the Federal Reserve, coupled with substantial fiscal assistance to individuals and businesses, helped reverse both the economic and market decline. The turning point for corporate credit coincided with the announcement that the Fed would purchase investment-grade corporate bonds and some fallen angels as part of its quantitative easing program. Demand, as measured by fund flows, has been positive almost every week since then, contributing to higher bond prices.

With Treasury rates falling to record lows and spreads narrowing sharply, companies took advantage of historically low financing costs by issuing a record $1.8 trillion in new supply, almost 60% more than in the prior year. Corporations used their new-issue proceeds largely to build cash on their balance sheets, which further bolstered investor confidence. As the earnings outlook continues to improve, we expect to see more management teams focusing on improving their balance sheets by tendering for high-cost debt with this cash. Heavy 2020 issuance should materially reduce funding requirements and the new-issue calendar in 2021.

We believe the credit cycle has already successfully transitioned from distress to recovery. Business activity is clearly improving at a faster pace than expected and could gain momentum with the distribution of vaccines. The economy is better able to cope with periodic shutdowns than it was earlier in the pandemic, and the restocking of depleted inventories will further drive profitability in the coming year. However, unlike in past recoveries, the adage “a rising tide lifts all boats” is unlikely to apply: Consumer behavior will continue to evolve following the pandemic, highlighting the need for professional credit oversight, especially in the retail and leisure sectors.

We believe central banks and national governments will continue to provide a significant level of market support. The Fed has pledged to keep short-term rates low through 2023, and it continues to purchase large amounts of fixed income instruments through its quantitative easing program. These efforts should help keep intermediate Treasury rates from rising too quickly.

The Fed’s corporate bond buying program was incredibly successful at restoring investor confidence and stabilizing credit markets. Should the need arise, we expect the Fed would propose reestablishing the program known as the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, especially considering the modest amount of capital it required, using just $14 billion of the $250 billion committed.

Interest rates will likely start to move higher as the recovery progresses, but we expect rates to take years to fully return to prepandemic levels. With short-term rates locked near zero, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the yield curve steepen as interest rates normalize.

In light of our constructive economic outlook, we expect BBB-rated bonds to produce attractive returns. We also see value in BB-rated bonds, which may offer more potential for spread tightening than investment-grade bonds. Demand for BB-rated bonds has been strong, especially after the Fed included fallen angels in its buying program. If the market has indeed entered an upgrade cycle, many BB-rated bonds could become rising stars, moving back into investment-grade indexes and providing another boost to returns.