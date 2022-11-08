WEBCASTS

Why You Need High Dividend Stocks in 2023

With bond yields now at levels not seen for years, the landscape for income products is as competitive as ever. High dividend investments provide an alternative to bonds that can diversify an investor’s yield-generating tool set with potential advantages over bonds.

December 19, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

In this upcoming webcast, Federated Hermes and VettaFi will discuss the advantages of high dividend-paying stocks, the role dividend-oriented strategies can play in asset allocation, and the potential opportunity in equity income over the next decade.

  • The benefits of dividend investing through an active lens
  • An outlook on high dividend-paying stocks
  • The case for dividend investing in the current market environment and long-term
  • The risk/return profiles of dividend stocks
  • How advisors can incorporate a dividend income strategy into a diversified investment portfolio
  • Why a strategic allocation to dividend stocks makes sense
  • Active vs. passive management in an ETF vehicle

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Brandon Clark

Director, ETF Business
Federated Hermes

Emory Redd, CIMA®

Vice President - Portfolio Construction Solutions Group
Federated Hermes

Debbie Bickerstaff

Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager
Federated Hermes

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

