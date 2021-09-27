WEBCASTS
Why Sector and Factor Rotation May Solve Today's Market Puzzle
With markets chasing all time highs, perhaps a different approach to your asset allocation is in order. But how can you find areas of value and real opportunities to generate alpha for your clients?
In this upcoming webinar, State Street Global Advisors, Integrated Capital Management, Brinker Capital Investments, and ETF Trends will highlight several unique approaches for these unprecedented markets. Tune in to hear from expert portfolio strategists who can help build portfolios that make a real difference.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Why a focus on sector and factor rotation can generate real results
- Why Q4 may be challenging
- Why the 60/40 portfolio just isn't cutting it in today's markets
- How to include a variety of assets in your portfolio mix effectively -- in addition to ETFs
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Grant Engelbart, CFA, CAIASenior Portfolio Manager
Brinker Capital Investments
Michael Paciotti, CFAChief Investment Officer
Integrated Capital Management, Inc.
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.