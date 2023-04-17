WEBCASTS
Why Investors Should Think Twice About Indexing Small Cap Allocations
The index-based strategy remains a popular choice for many investors, as its mechanical nature offers some benefits. But there could be costs that go beyond expense ratios that may end up costing investors more in the long run.
Join the experts at VettaFi and Avantis Investors® as they explore the way index approaches can fall short and discuss a systemic strategic approach that could serve investors better.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the potential shortcomings in index-based strategies.
- An exploration of a systemic approach to managing small caps that can deliver the benefits of indexing while removing artificial constraints.
- A review of how a well-managed small cap strategy may help a portfolio succeed in these unique times.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Phil McInnisChief Investment Strategist
Avantis Investors®
Jeromey Thornton, CFAVP, Senior Investment Director
Avantis Investors®
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
