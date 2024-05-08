WEBCASTS
Why Active Bond Exposures Could Thrive in Today’s Environment
Fixed income has been on something of a roller coaster in the past few years, leading to the rise of actively managed fixed income ETFs. As interest rates and inflation remain big question marks, an actively managed core fixed income strategy could bear fruit.
Join the experts at Vanguard and look under the hood of two new active fixed income strategies on June 4th at 12:30pm.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- How Vanguard’s active managers are navigating the current environment.
- An overview of the advantages of active management in the fixed income space.
- An overview of two new Active ETFs, VCRB & VPLS.
SPEAKERS
Dan ShaykevichPortfolio Manager
Vanguard
Brian QuigleyPortfolio Manager
Vanguard
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
