WEBCASTS
Where We Stand: 2021 Market Outlook
As a historic and unforgettable 2020 nears an end, what have we learned to better position portfolios entering 2021?
Join Transamerica Asset Management CIO Tom Wald for a zero-pitch webinar in which he will explore the immediate opportunities and challenges ahead, including the impacts of the political climate, finding income, and much more.
SUMMARY
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from one of our industry’s sharpest minds. Topics will include:
- How the interest rate environment will impact all risk assets
- Where to find opportunities outside the U.S.
- Post-election political concerns for markets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Tom Wald, CFA®Chief Investment Officer
Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Funds’ returns may not match returns of their respective indexes. Risks include fluctuation of yield, income, interest rate, non-diversification, asset class and market.