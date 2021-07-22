WEBCASTS
What Private Market Allocations Can Do For Portfolios Today
Most investors are familiar with publicly traded companies, which represent just a fraction of the total investment universe. The most sophisticated institutions maintain exposure to the private markets. How can advisors get in on the action? In this upcoming LiveCast, Conversus and ETF Trends will describe how an allocation to the private markets can enhance returns, lower volatility, and optimize diversification.
SUMMARY
Topics we're sure to cover in this half hour LiveCast include:
- Opportunity in the private markets
- Why many investors are underweight this sector
- How financial advisors can integrate private market exposure into their portfolios
SPEAKERS
Neil MenardPresident of Distribution
Conversus
Michael ElioPartner
StepStone Group
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
FOR FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL USE ONLY
Securities in private markets lack the daily price transparency available in public markets.
Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained from Conversus StepStone Private Markets at 704.215.4300. An investor should read the prospectus carefully before investing (link to prospectus). Investors should also review the material available on www.conversus.com with respect to Conversus StepStone Private Markets.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective under the Securities Act of 1933. This communication shall not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such state. An indication of interest in response to this advertisement will involve no obligation or commitment of any kind.