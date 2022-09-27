WEBCASTS
What CLOs Can Do For Your Portfolio
In the face of ongoing market turbulence, sound companies with a sustainable competitive advantage and attractive valuations can provide investors with core stability. In the next webcast, VanEck and VettaFi will explain how a focus on companies with a wide economic moat, driven by Morningstar's forward-looking equity research, could help financial advisors bolster their clients' core portfolio.
SUMMARY
Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview of Morningstar research-driven Moat investing methodology
- How a wide economic moat can stabilize a portfolio in turbulent times
- How financial advisors can incorporate a Moat investment methodology into a diversified investment portfolio
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Fran RodilossoHead of Fixed Income ETF Portfolio Management
VanEck
Bill SokolDirector of ETF Product Management
VanEck
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
