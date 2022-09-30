SUMMARY

In the next webinar, Invesco and VettaFi will explain the potential benefits of a low-volatility strategy in an uncertain market environment to help financial advisors manage risk in their core investment client portfolios.

The benefits of the low-volatility factor in a volatile market environment.

An overview of why investors should consider a low-volatility factor strategy to mitigate risk.

How financial advisors can incorporate low-volatility investment strategies into a core equity investment portfolio.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Chris Dahlin Factor & Core Equity Strategist, ETFs and Indexed Strategies

Invesco

Todd Rosenbluth Head of Research

VettaFi

