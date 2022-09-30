WEBCASTS
Vol to the Wall: How a Low-Volatility Strategy Can Mitigate Risk
With big market swings and uncertainty ahead, many investors are reducing their market exposure to de-risk their asset allocation strategy. Instead, they could use a low-volatility equity core strategy hedge against further market swings and stay invested.
SUMMARY
In the next webinar, Invesco and VettaFi will explain the potential benefits of a low-volatility strategy in an uncertain market environment to help financial advisors manage risk in their core investment client portfolios.
- The benefits of the low-volatility factor in a volatile market environment.
- An overview of why investors should consider a low-volatility factor strategy to mitigate risk.
- How financial advisors can incorporate low-volatility investment strategies into a core equity investment portfolio.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chris DahlinFactor & Core Equity Strategist, ETFs and Indexed Strategies
Invesco
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
