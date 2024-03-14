WEBCASTS Unlocking higher yields with active muni bond ETFs

Municipal bonds have many compelling tailwinds, but the municipal market can be a space with less differentiation and more homogenous product offerings relative to taxable bonds. Taking an active approach to the municipal bond space could help investors pursue higher current income and find relative value compared to more passive approaches.

Join the experts at John Hancock Investment Management and VettaFi for a webcast covering municipal bonds and where they may fit in a portfolio.