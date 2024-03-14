WEBCASTS
Unlocking higher yields with active muni bond ETFs
Municipal bonds have many compelling tailwinds, but the municipal market can be a space with less differentiation and more homogenous product offerings relative to taxable bonds. Taking an active approach to the municipal bond space could help investors pursue higher current income and find relative value compared to more passive approaches.
Join the experts at John Hancock Investment Management and VettaFi for a webcast covering municipal bonds and where they may fit in a portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- Current opportunities in the municipal bond market.
- How municipal bonds compare to their taxable counterparts.
- An overview of an active strategy that has the potential to outperform and provide higher income.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Adam Weigold, CFASenior Portfolio Manager, Head of Municipal Bonds
John Hancock Investment Management
Steven MillhouseDirector, Global Investment Product
John Hancock Investment Management
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
