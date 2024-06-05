WEBCASTS
Unlocking Gold's Potential: Trading Strategies for 2024
Gold is seeing record prices, and while exposure to gold can be useful to a portfolio, it could behoove some investors to look at gold miners instead. Gold miners are well positioned to capitalize on the recent surge in interest in gold.
Join the experts at REX Shares for a free educational webcast and learn all about gold and gold miners.
SUMMARY
- The pros and cons of investing in physical gold.
- The benefits of gold miner exposure.
- An overview of the S-Network MicroSectors™ Gold Miners Index.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, and CIMC designations, and the American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Scott AcheychekCOO
REX Shares
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
