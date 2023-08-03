SUMMARY

Topics will include:

Generative AI and the Robotics Revolution: Understanding the synergy between Generative AI and robotics, and its role in catalyzing innovation and disruption.

Enhancing Robotic Capabilities: How Generative AI is empowering robots with enhanced problem-solving, adaptability, and creativity, amplifying their potential across industries.

Collaborative Robotics: Unraveling the prospects in human-robot collaboration and how Generative AI is improving safety and productivity in shared workspaces.

Commercial Applications: Exploring real-world applications where Generative AI-powered robots are reshaping industries, from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare and beyond.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Wyatt Newman, PhD Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Case Western Reserve University

Zeno Mercer Senior Research Analyst

ROBO Global

Dave Nadig Financial Futurist

VettaFi

