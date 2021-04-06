WEBCASTS

Thriving thematics? Health care, demographic shifts, and more

We believe that investors should seek out opportunities based on substance, not tradition. Two trend-setting titans of today's investing space are the health care and technology sectors. In this upcoming webcast, Principal joins ETF Trends to highlight these two investment themes and their place in your portfolios.

April 29, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:

  • The high-growth potential of health care innovation
  • How aging demographics predict the next generation of health care products and services
  • Targeted ETF strategies financial professionals can use to align their portfolios with this changing landscape

Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Ken Gronbach

Author, futurist and demographer
KGC Direct, LLC

Jeffrey Schwarte, CFA

Portfolio Manager and head of Systematic Solutions
Principal Global Systematic Solutions

Matthew Cohen

Head of ETF Specialist Team
Principal Global Investors

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

