Thriving thematics? Health care, demographic shifts, and more
We believe that investors should seek out opportunities based on substance, not tradition. Two trend-setting titans of today's investing space are the health care and technology sectors. In this upcoming webcast, Principal joins ETF Trends to highlight these two investment themes and their place in your portfolios.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- The high-growth potential of health care innovation
- How aging demographics predict the next generation of health care products and services
- Targeted ETF strategies financial professionals can use to align their portfolios with this changing landscape
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ken GronbachAuthor, futurist and demographer
KGC Direct, LLC
Jeffrey Schwarte, CFAPortfolio Manager and head of Systematic Solutions
Principal Global Systematic Solutions
Matthew CohenHead of ETF Specialist Team
Principal Global Investors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
