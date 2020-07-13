WEBCASTS
Thematic Tech in the New Normal
Technology is not just a sector – it is at heart of every innovative company across sectors, asset classes and geographies. In fact, some of today’s most resilient companies are heavily invested in and rely upon technology to keep their business running strong.
The global pandemic has brought increased attention to several tech thematics. In this webcast, we’ll explore some of the best performing subsectors of tech and how they are contributing to a thriving work from home environment.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates the discussion on:
- The current market environment from a macro-perspective
- How Biotech is utilizing disruptive technology to accelerate learnings and development of vaccines and therapeutics
- How Cybersecurity is enabling individuals and companies to protect themselves against cyber threats and vulnerabilities
- How the Cloud sits at the center of most work-from-home technologies and is poised to grow exponentially as a result of the new remote workforce
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Phil MackintoshChief Economist
Nasdaq
Efram SlenHead of Research, Global Indexes
Nasdaq
Mark Marex, CFAResearch & Development Specialist
Nasdaq Global Information Services
Ben JonesResearch & Development Specialist
Nasdaq Global Information Services
Gaurav PendseProduct Development Specialist
Nasdaq Global Information Services
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.