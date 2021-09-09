WEBCASTS

The Quest for Income: Smarter Approaches to Meet Client Income and Stability Needs

In this stubbornly low-rate environment, investors have struggled to balance low cost with acceptable yield, as most standard bond benchmarks were not designed with investors in mind. With rate uncertainty on the rise, what’s the best way for investors to balance income, diversification, and downside protection?

In this webcast, Columbia Threadneedle Investments and ETF Trends will discuss the risks of traditional market-cap-weighted bond indexing and highlight alternative methodologies to help financial advisors diversify their risks and maintain income.

September 30, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • The current outlook for fixed income amid potential shifting Federal Reserve policy
  • The unique risks posed by market-cap-weighted bond indexes
  • What exposures may help hedge against interest rate uncertainty, while optimizing current income opportunities
  • How financial advisors can position their fixed income portfolios for whatever lies ahead 

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Marc Zeitoun, CFA®

Head of Strategic Beta and Private Client Advisory
Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Jay McAndrew

Vice President, National Sales Manager
Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

