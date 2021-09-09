WEBCASTS
The Quest for Income: Smarter Approaches to Meet Client Income and Stability Needs
In this stubbornly low-rate environment, investors have struggled to balance low cost with acceptable yield, as most standard bond benchmarks were not designed with investors in mind. With rate uncertainty on the rise, what’s the best way for investors to balance income, diversification, and downside protection?
In this webcast, Columbia Threadneedle Investments and ETF Trends will discuss the risks of traditional market-cap-weighted bond indexing and highlight alternative methodologies to help financial advisors diversify their risks and maintain income.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The current outlook for fixed income amid potential shifting Federal Reserve policy
- The unique risks posed by market-cap-weighted bond indexes
- What exposures may help hedge against interest rate uncertainty, while optimizing current income opportunities
- How financial advisors can position their fixed income portfolios for whatever lies ahead
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc Zeitoun, CFA®Head of Strategic Beta and Private Client Advisory
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Jay McAndrewVice President, National Sales Manager
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.