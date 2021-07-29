WEBCASTS

The Growth/Value Pendulum: Staying Ahead of the Curve

The current macroeconomic backdrop has investors considering whether or not value's ascendency still has legs to run. Yet it seems every market pundit has a different take on the growth vs. value debate. In this next webinar, Invesco and ETF Trends will explore the perspectives behind the growth vs. value debate, as well as how forward-thinking investors can capitalize on what the rest of the year brings.

August 24, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Review growth vs. value history
  • Highlight Invesco's pure value investment methodology
  • Explore how pure value strategies can continue to strengthen client portfolios 

Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Craig Lazzara, CFA

Managing Director, Global Head of Index investment Strategy
S&P Dow Jones Indices

Nick Kalivas

Head of Factor and Core Equity Product Strategy
Invesco

John Q. Frank, CFA

Equity ETF Strategist
Invesco

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Important Disclosures

This complimentary webcast is for financial professionals only and is closed to the public.
FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR USE ONLY

Not a Deposit Not FDIC Insured Not Guaranteed by the Bank May Lose Value Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are subject to risks similar to those of stocks.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the fund(s), investors should ask their financial professional for a prospectus/summary prospectus or visit invesco.com/fundprospectus.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with ETF Trends or ETF Database.

NA6879 07/21