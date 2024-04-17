Tune in to hear about a covered call strategy based on daily call options. This strategy seeks to improve this trade-off, allowing the fund to seek high income, target S&P 500 returns over the long term, and potentially capture returns traditional covered call strategies may sacrifice.

Investors using covered call strategies, which buy stocks and sell call options, face a critical trade-off: Selling call options in exchange for premiums provides an attractive source of income but caps appreciation potential.

The fund seeks to replicate a daily covered call strategy by investing in equity securities and derivatives. The fund does not sell (write) call options.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. This ProShares ETF is non-diversified and entails certain risks, including risks associated with the use of derivatives (swap agreements, futures contracts and similar instruments), imperfect benchmark correlation, and market price variance, all of which can increase volatility and decrease performance. Please see summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of risks on ProShares.com. Shares of any ETF are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective. The performance of the fund may not correspond to the performance of the S&P 500 Index and the fund may not be successful in generating income for investors.

The S&P 500 Daily Covered Call Index replicates the performance of a covered call investment strategy that combines a long position in the S&P 500 Index with a short position in S&P 500 Index call options. In particular, the index is designed to replicate a daily covered call strategy that sells call options with one day to expiration each day. The fund intends to make distributions each month of an amount that reflects the dividends and call premium income earned by a daily S&P 500 Index covered call strategy (net of expenses). There can be no guarantee that the fund will make such distributions and the amount of such distributions, if any, may vary significantly from month to month. A significant portion of such distributions may be characterized as a return of capital.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of ProShares before investing. This and other information can be found in their summary and full prospectuses at ProShares.com. Read them carefully before investing.

ProShares are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (“SIDCO”), which is not affiliated with the fund’s advisor or sponsor. SIDCO is located at 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456.