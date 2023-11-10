WEBCASTS
The Dividend Comeback and the Importance of Discipline
With market news all over the map, it can be hard for investors to stick with a strategy. Discipline has always been important, but now, more than ever, it is essential.
Join the experts at Hartford Funds, Riverfront Investment Group and VettaFi for a LiveCast exploring the importance of a balanced, discipline approach to domestic large cap investing.
November 29, 2023
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Sponsored by
Already Registered? Click here »
Riverfront Investment Group
Hartford Funds
VettaFi
Disclaimer
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why consistent exposure across risk factors in large-cap domestic equity is paramount in 2024.
- The importance of dividend exposure over the next decade.
- An exploration of how to deploy a disciplined portfolio strategy.
SPEAKERS
Adam Grossman CFA®Global Equity CIO | Co-Head of Investment Committee
Riverfront Investment Group
Bill Pauley, CFAHead of Client Portfolio Management
Hartford Funds
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.