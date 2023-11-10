WEBCASTS

The Dividend Comeback and the Importance of Discipline

With market news all over the map, it can be hard for investors to stick with a strategy. Discipline has always been important, but now, more than ever, it is essential.

Join the experts at Hartford Funds, Riverfront Investment Group and VettaFi for a LiveCast exploring the importance of a balanced, discipline approach to domestic large cap investing.

November 29, 2023
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Why consistent exposure across risk factors in large-cap domestic equity is paramount in 2024.
  • The importance of dividend exposure over the next decade.
  • An exploration of how to deploy a disciplined portfolio strategy.

SPEAKERS

Adam Grossman CFA®

Global Equity CIO | Co-Head of Investment Committee
Riverfront Investment Group

Bill Pauley, CFA

Head of Client Portfolio Management
Hartford Funds

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

