WEBCASTS
T. Rowe Price: Fixed Income Strategies for 2022
In the next 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with T. Rowe Price and ETF Trends on the outlook of the fixed income markets, how active management may be better suited than traditional indexing, and strategies that can help investors better diversify in any type of market environment.
December 2, 2021
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Sponsored by
Already Registered? Click here »
T. Rowe Price
T. Rowe Price
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
SUMMARY
Topics we will cover in this half hour LiveCast include:
- How to balance the challenges of interest rates, duration and credit quality
- Being adaptive to manage changing rate environments
- The need for active management in fixed income
SPEAKERS
Franco Ditri, CFAInvestment Specialist, Fixed Income
T. Rowe Price
Timothy CoyneHead of Exchange-Traded Funds
T. Rowe Price
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.