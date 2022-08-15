In the next webinar, ALPS and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of the energy infrastructure sector and why financial advisors could turn to midstream strategies to help enhance their client portfolios.

In volatile markets, investors seeking more stability can find defensive energy exposure through energy infrastructure. That’s because the strong free cash flow generated by midstream energy companies comes from long-term, fee-based contracts, rather than volatile short-term commodity price swings.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 1.877.398.8461 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.

An investment in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal.

Paul Baiocchi is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Alerian MLP ETF, Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and ALPS Clean Energy ETF.

ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated companies but have no affiliation with VettaFi.

VettaFi and its affiliates (collectively, “VettaFi”) are not investment advisors, and VettaFi makes no representations regarding the advisability of investing in any investment fund or other vehicle. The webcast should not be construed as providing individual advice of any kind, including, but not limited to, investment, tax or legal.