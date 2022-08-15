WEBCASTS
Steady As They Go: How Energy Infrastructure Can Weather Volatile Markets
In volatile markets, investors seeking more stability can find defensive energy exposure through energy infrastructure. That’s because the strong free cash flow generated by midstream energy companies comes from long-term, fee-based contracts, rather than volatile short-term commodity price swings.
In the next webinar, ALPS and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of the energy infrastructure sector and why financial advisors could turn to midstream strategies to help enhance their client portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics we’ll cover include:
- Why energy infrastructure companies make sense for the rest of 2022
- How midstream companies generate free cash flow regardless of commodity price volatility
- How financial advisors can incorporate energy infrastructure exposure into a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Paul Baiocchi, CFAChief ETF Strategist
SS&C ALPS Advisors
Stacey Morris, CFAHead of Energy Research
VettaFi
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 1.877.398.8461 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.
An investment in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal.
Paul Baiocchi is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Alerian MLP ETF, Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and ALPS Clean Energy ETF.
ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated companies but have no affiliation with VettaFi.
VettaFi and its affiliates (collectively, “VettaFi”) are not investment advisors, and VettaFi makes no representations regarding the advisability of investing in any investment fund or other vehicle. The webcast should not be construed as providing individual advice of any kind, including, but not limited to, investment, tax or legal.