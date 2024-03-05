WEBCASTS
Solving the Devil's Bargain of Income Generation with an Active Approach
Investors are seeking new ways to generate portfolio income. Naturally, interest in derivative income strategies is on the rise. However, it pays to know what you own.
Research into high-income derivative covered calls strategies indicates a strong negative relationship between income and total return. Investors in such strategies without accounting for this tradeoff might have made a 'devil’s bargain'.
Join our discussion to review this research and how a highly active approach may be the antidote to the dilemma, led by Swan Global Investments and O’Shares Investments , hosted by VettaFi’s Todd Rosenbluth.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An exploration of research concerning passive covered call income strategies.
- Overview of derivative income category and due diligence considerations
- A closer look at a distinct ‘active-active’ approach deployed in a new ETF, key points of differentiation vs other options-income strategies, and where it fits in the income sleeve of your portfolio.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chris Hausman, CMT, CAIASenior Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Rob SwanCOO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Connor O'BrienCEO and President
O'Shares Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
