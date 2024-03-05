WEBCASTS Solving the Devil's Bargain of Income Generation with an Active Approach

Investors are seeking new ways to generate portfolio income. Naturally, interest in derivative income strategies is on the rise. However, it pays to know what you own.

Research into high-income derivative covered calls strategies indicates a strong negative relationship between income and total return. Investors in such strategies without accounting for this tradeoff might have made a 'devil’s bargain'.

Join our discussion to review this research and how a highly active approach may be the antidote to the dilemma, led by Swan Global Investments and O’Shares Investments , hosted by VettaFi’s Todd Rosenbluth.