Smooth Sailing or Storms Ahead?
After a brutal 2022, the S&P 500 has rebounded. Midway through 2023 advisors are left with many questions about the trajectory of the market. Hedged equity might be a solution to navigate these uncertain times.?
Join the experts at Swan Global Investments for a webcast unpacking how hedged equity is positioned for both bull and bear markets.
Topics will include:
- The bull and bear cases for the market
- The "correlation conundrum" as asset classes move in lock-step
- Portfolio construction ideas featuring hedged equity
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Rob SwanCOO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
